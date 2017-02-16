Shaky Knees Music Festival Announces 2017 Daily Schedules

The fifth annual Shaky Knees Music Festival will be staged at Centennial Olympic Park in Atlanta on May 12 - 14. Organizers have detailed the festival's daily lineup schedules for the over 60 act performing across the event's three stages. The music begins Friday, May 12 with LCD Soundsystem, Cage The Elephant and Pixies topping the day's slate of performances alongside Portugal.

Start the conversation, or Read more at JamBase.