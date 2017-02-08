Sean Spicer on Citing Unknown Atlanta Terror Attack Three Times: I 'Clearly Meant' Orlando
In a letter to President Donald Trump this week, the U.S. Grains Council , Renewable Fuels Association and Growth Energy are asking for help "in urgently addressin... - Kellyanne Conway isn't the only member of the Trump administration citing a terror attack that never happened: White House press secretary Sean Spicer is just as guilty, having recently alluded three times to an attack in Atlanta.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KRVN-AM Lexington.
Add your comments below
Atlanta Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Will Atlanta Mayor MOHAMMED kasim REED go to ja...
|1 min
|worried to fart
|5
|Do White Men Get Turned on , Watching Black M... (Jan '12)
|2 hr
|Dr Oz
|291
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|4 hr
|Air Report Removed
|20,816
|What are the worst parts of Atlanta to avoid (l... (Feb '09)
|7 hr
|Sancho
|146
|Thousands of demonstrators protest Trump in Atl...
|9 hr
|Turnip
|1,057
|Who is Sally Yates?
|11 hr
|Castrated liberal
|27
|Fellatio common among fruit bats, says research (Nov '09)
|13 hr
|Wanda
|97
Find what you want!
Search Atlanta Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC