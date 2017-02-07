Salata sprouts into metro Atlanta wit...

Salata sprouts into metro Atlanta with development deal

Next Story Prev Story
4 hrs ago Read more: Houston Chronicle

A lunch crowd gathers at Salata, a restaurant in the downtown tunnel under the 919 Milam building started by Berge Simonia and Tony Kyoumjian Wednesday, March 27, 2013, in Houston. Salata is expanding into Georgia with a new development deal.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Houston Chronicle.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Atlanta Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Thousands of demonstrators protest Trump in Atl... 8 min Lawrence Wolf 992
Do White Men Get Turned on , Watching Black M... (Jan '12) 3 hr Thrashmetalfan55 ... 289
(The Longest Jog in World History)!!! 4 hr Sons For Christ C... 2
News News 27 mins ago 7:05 a.m.Harlem Globetrotter s... 4 hr Go Blue Forever 1
How can you be up 28 to 3 and loose the super ole 4 hr Tolerman 4
Trump's Wall Plans Leaked 5 hr LOL 18
Knee Down ? 7 hr Field Side Observer 6
Dating Dealbreakers in a Single Atlanta Sat Tylisha 8
See all Atlanta Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Atlanta Forum Now

Atlanta Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Atlanta Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Super Bowl
  2. Iran
  3. China
  4. Supreme Court
  5. American Idol
  1. NASA
  2. Gunman
  3. Syria
  4. Afghanistan
  5. Kanye West
 

Atlanta, GA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 36,040 • Total comments across all topics: 278,639,085

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC