Richmond County deputy dies after inhaling liquid nitrogen

A Richmond County sheriff's deputy died Sunday after inhaling liquid nitrogen while trying to save a worker inside a sperm bank. Sgt. Greg Meagher, 57, went to Xytex at 1100 Emmett St. about 3:30 p.m., according to a news release from the sheriff's office.

