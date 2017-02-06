Richmond County deputy dies after inhaling liquid nitrogen
A Richmond County sheriff's deputy died Sunday after inhaling liquid nitrogen while trying to save a worker inside a sperm bank. Sgt. Greg Meagher, 57, went to Xytex at 1100 Emmett St. about 3:30 p.m., according to a news release from the sheriff's office.
