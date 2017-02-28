Researchers identify new target for Parkinson's disease
A study from Emory University in Atlanta, Ga., has identified a link between the synaptic vesicle glycoprotein 2C, or SV2C, and Parkinson's disease, which could lead to more targeted treatments. Parkinson's disease is a progressive disorder of the central nervous system that affects movement and leads to body tremors.
