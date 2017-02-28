Researchers identify new target for P...

Researchers identify new target for Parkinson's disease

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: UPI

A study from Emory University in Atlanta, Ga., has identified a link between the synaptic vesicle glycoprotein 2C, or SV2C, and Parkinson's disease, which could lead to more targeted treatments. Parkinson's disease is a progressive disorder of the central nervous system that affects movement and leads to body tremors.

Start the conversation, or Read more at UPI.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Atlanta Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Thousands of demonstrators protest Trump in Atl... 5 min Lawrence Wolf 1,768
Augusta Georgia sucks!!!!!! (Sep '15) 41 min Atlanta burning 22
Trump and Generals To Impose Military Draft ?! 2 hr Esther 10
trump would not meet the boys father that lost ... 3 hr PieceMaker 9
News The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10) 3 hr democrat 20,857
Black History Month: Tribute To REAL HEROES!!!!! 4 hr Guinness World 5
Augusta Parents Committe vs THE RICHMOND COUNTY... 9 hr Sean Thompson 6
See all Atlanta Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Atlanta Forum Now

Atlanta Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Atlanta Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Mexico
  4. Syria
  5. China
  1. Space Station
  2. Egypt
  3. South Korea
  4. Iran
  5. Iraq
 

Atlanta, GA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,267 • Total comments across all topics: 279,215,656

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC