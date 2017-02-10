Records: Undercover FBI agent was nea...

Records: Undercover FBI agent was near gunmen before attack

Next Story Prev Story
13 hrs ago Read more: CBS Atlanta

Court records show an undercover FBI agent who was investigating terrorism was driv... . FILE - In this May 4, 2015 file photo, FBI crime scene investigators document evidence outside the Curtis Culwell Center in Garland, Texas.

Start the conversation, or Read more at CBS Atlanta.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Atlanta Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Help! Need Advice. 3 hr Tolerman 9
News Thousands of demonstrators protest Trump in Atl... 3 hr berklee 1,104
News The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10) 10 hr see the light 20,818
removal of silicone from body (Mar '14) 17 hr Kcolins 430
bye bye falcons 18 hr Pats 5
Accountant Busted 18 hr Brotherhood 5
Trump's Wall Plans Leaked Thu okiady 30
See all Atlanta Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Atlanta Forum Now

Atlanta Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Atlanta Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Iraq
  3. Syria
  4. Gunman
  5. Iran
  1. Mexico
  2. Super Bowl
  3. Afghanistan
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Hong Kong
 

Atlanta, GA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 35,272 • Total comments across all topics: 278,753,190

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC