Re-discovery of 'cave squeaker' a rare bit of good news for frogs
The tiny frog hadn't been seen since 1962, but researchers found it alive and well in the mountains of Zimbabwe. A 'cave squeaker' frog, thought extinct for decades, is held in Bulawayo, Zimbabwe.
