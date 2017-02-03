Re-discovery of 'cave squeaker' a rar...

Re-discovery of 'cave squeaker' a rare bit of good news for frogs

Next Story Prev Story
12 hrs ago Read more: Christian Science Monitor

The tiny frog hadn't been seen since 1962, but researchers found it alive and well in the mountains of Zimbabwe. A 'cave squeaker' frog, thought extinct for decades, is held in Bulawayo, Zimbabwe.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Christian Science Monitor.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Atlanta Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Do White Men Get Turned on , Watching Black M... (Jan '12) 24 min alwsyzup843 284
News Thousands of demonstrators protest Trump in Atl... 52 min Selective informa... 906
News Who is Sally Yates? 2 hr Flavor3109 20
Dating Dealbreakers in a Single Atlanta 5 hr Tylisha 8
Get rid of Section 8 please! (Jan '11) 6 hr Robello 107
News The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10) 9 hr Angel Gabriel 20,808
News Man dies after shooting at College Park MARTA s... 17 hr TolermaN 2
See all Atlanta Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Atlanta Forum Now

Atlanta Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Atlanta Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Super Bowl
  2. Iran
  3. North Korea
  4. American Idol
  5. NASA
  1. China
  2. Mexico
  3. Gunman
  4. Wall Street
  5. Supreme Court
 

Atlanta, GA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 31,515 • Total comments across all topics: 278,569,752

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC