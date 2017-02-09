Put a doctor in charge: Confirm Tom Price at HHS
The unconventional campaign of President Trump succeeded in 2016 in no small measure because voters of faith turned out in record numbers and voted overwhelmingly for him to bring change to Washington. Fueling that hunger for change was the fulfillment of one of President Trump's central campaign promises, to repeal and replace ObamaCare.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Hill.
Add your comments below
Atlanta Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Thousands of demonstrators protest Trump in Atl...
|4 hr
|TheJerseyDevil
|1,073
|bye bye falcons
|7 hr
|KYLE
|4
|Trump's Wall Plans Leaked
|8 hr
|okiady
|30
|Why are Sexy Rich White women, leaving White M... (Jan '12)
|10 hr
|whitewomen4you
|577
|I just moved to Atlanta and took a cruise throu... (Jun '12)
|11 hr
|Not entitled
|32
|Help! Need Advice.
|12 hr
|Toleeman
|2
|The TRUE DISGUSTING DIRT on MLK JR. (Aug '10)
|15 hr
|ThomasA
|35
Find what you want!
Search Atlanta Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC