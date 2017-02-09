Put a doctor in charge: Confirm Tom P...

Put a doctor in charge: Confirm Tom Price at HHS

Next Story Prev Story
14 hrs ago Read more: The Hill

The unconventional campaign of President Trump succeeded in 2016 in no small measure because voters of faith turned out in record numbers and voted overwhelmingly for him to bring change to Washington. Fueling that hunger for change was the fulfillment of one of President Trump's central campaign promises, to repeal and replace ObamaCare.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Hill.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Atlanta Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Thousands of demonstrators protest Trump in Atl... 4 hr TheJerseyDevil 1,073
bye bye falcons 7 hr KYLE 4
Trump's Wall Plans Leaked 8 hr okiady 30
Why are Sexy Rich White women, leaving White M... (Jan '12) 10 hr whitewomen4you 577
I just moved to Atlanta and took a cruise throu... (Jun '12) 11 hr Not entitled 32
Help! Need Advice. 12 hr Toleeman 2
The TRUE DISGUSTING DIRT on MLK JR. (Aug '10) 15 hr ThomasA 35
See all Atlanta Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Atlanta Forum Now

Atlanta Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Atlanta Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Gunman
  4. Afghanistan
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Super Bowl
  2. Mexico
  3. Iran
  4. Hillary Clinton
  5. Tornado
 

Atlanta, GA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 35,430 • Total comments across all topics: 278,724,816

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC