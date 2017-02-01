There are on the WALB-TV Albany story from 11 hrs ago, titled Prominent judge from Savannah dies suddenly. In it, WALB-TV Albany reports that:

From Atlanta to Savannah, people are mourning the loss of Presiding Judge of the Fulton County Juvenile Court, the honorable Willie J. Lovett, Jr. Colleagues call him a tireless youth advocate. He was raised in Savannah, and after graduating from Beach High School, and he went on to graduate from Yale, Harvard, and Emory Law Schools.

Join the discussion below, or Read more at WALB-TV Albany.