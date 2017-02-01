Prominent judge from Savannah dies suddenly
There are 1 comment on the WALB-TV Albany story from 11 hrs ago, titled Prominent judge from Savannah dies suddenly. In it, WALB-TV Albany reports that:
From Atlanta to Savannah, people are mourning the loss of Presiding Judge of the Fulton County Juvenile Court, the honorable Willie J. Lovett, Jr. Colleagues call him a tireless youth advocate. He was raised in Savannah, and after graduating from Beach High School, and he went on to graduate from Yale, Harvard, and Emory Law Schools.
Join the discussion below, or Read more at WALB-TV Albany.
|
#1 4 hrs ago
well at least he wasn't shot by Somalia drug dealers or vicious n word drug dealers in the hood.
|
Tell me when this thread is updated:Subscribe Now Add to my Tracker
Add your comments below
Atlanta Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Review: I Love Kickboxing Atlanta - Buckhead (Aug '14)
|25 min
|Liyah Sheats
|34
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|53 min
|trotwood citizen
|20,801
|Thousands of demonstrators protest Trump in Atl...
|1 hr
|Latter Day Taints
|617
|GDOT Commissioner talks toll roads coming to Ga...
|1 hr
|Trump is the man
|1
|Vote to name Zoo Atlanta's baby gorilla
|1 hr
|Trump is the man
|3
|Who is Sally Yates?
|1 hr
|Trump is the man
|7
|Georgia Highway Patrol - Nighthawks
|8 hr
|Iswa71
|1
|Dating Dealbreakers in a Single Atlanta
|10 hr
|Lee
|6
Find what you want!
Search Atlanta Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC