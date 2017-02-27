Pro-Trump rallies set for Atlanta, na...

Pro-Trump rallies set for Atlanta, nationwide

There are 3 comments on the WALB-TV Albany story from 12 hrs ago, titled Pro-Trump rallies set for Atlanta, nationwide. In it, WALB-TV Albany reports that:

Rallies are planned across the United States in support of President Donald Trump on Monday and one will take place right here in Atlanta. The "Spirit of America" rally will be held in several cities across the U.S. with the Atlanta event being held at the Liberty Plaza at the Georgia Capitol on Capitol Avenue.

Join the discussion below, or Read more at WALB-TV Albany.

Leave a Comment Track Replies
Trump is the man

Charlottesville, VA

#1 7 hrs ago
We need more of these rallys instead of Anit-American protests by liberal snowflakes!

Judged:

1

1

1

Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!
TORCHLIGHT RALLIES

Surrey, Canada

#2 7 hrs ago
Yeah, they worked for the Alt-Right ICON Adolf Hitler and his Nazi Party so they should work for Donald Trump and the Republican Party, huh?

Judged:

1

1

1

Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!
Youling

Louisville, CO

#3 3 hrs ago
TORCHLIGHT RALLIES wrote:
Yeah, they worked for the Alt-Right ICON Adolf Hitler and his Nazi Party so they should work for Donald Trump and the Republican Party, huh?
Americans need to support America. N Korea & Iran love a divided America.
Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!

Tell me when this thread is updated:

Subscribe Now Add to my Tracker

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Atlanta Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Suits With a Purpose helps buy teen males suits... 26 min ThomasA 3
Trump's Wall Plans Leaked 39 min oklady 42
News Thousands of demonstrators protest Trump in Atl... 44 min Lawrence Wolf 1,710
trump would not meet the boys father that lost ... 3 hr Youling 8
Augusta Georgia sucks!!!!!! (Sep '15) 3 hr Youling 16
News Democrats' education proposals have hefty price (Jul '10) 3 hr Youling 8
Trump and Generals To Impose Military Draft ?! 3 hr Pat 7
See all Atlanta Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Atlanta Forum Now

Atlanta Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Atlanta Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Tornado
  3. China
  4. Mexico
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Syria
  2. Iraq
  3. Space Station
  4. Libya
  5. Iran
 

Atlanta, GA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,105 • Total comments across all topics: 279,195,943

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC