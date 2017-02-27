Pro-Trump rallies set for Atlanta, nationwide
There are 3 comments on the WALB-TV Albany story from 12 hrs ago, titled Pro-Trump rallies set for Atlanta, nationwide. In it, WALB-TV Albany reports that:
Rallies are planned across the United States in support of President Donald Trump on Monday and one will take place right here in Atlanta. The "Spirit of America" rally will be held in several cities across the U.S. with the Atlanta event being held at the Liberty Plaza at the Georgia Capitol on Capitol Avenue.
#1 7 hrs ago
We need more of these rallys instead of Anit-American protests by liberal snowflakes!
Surrey, Canada
#2 7 hrs ago
Yeah, they worked for the Alt-Right ICON Adolf Hitler and his Nazi Party so they should work for Donald Trump and the Republican Party, huh?
#3 3 hrs ago
Americans need to support America. N Korea & Iran love a divided America.
