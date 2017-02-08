Pro-Shot Video: Umphrey's McGee Dusts Off Lounge Version Of 'Nopener'
One of the highlights of Umphrey's McGee 's recent Saturday night show at The Fillmore Detroit in Motown came when drummer Kris Myers stepped into the role of frontman for a rarity. Guitarist Jake Cinninger showed off his drums skills at the end of the second set for a Myers-sung, lounge version of "Nopener."
