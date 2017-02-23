Preserving The Flavor Of An Atlanta Neighborhood
This story is part of Kitchen Table Conversations , a series from NPR's National Desk that examines how Americans from all walks of life are moving forward from the presidential election. Keitra Bates is standing in front of an empty storefront on the west side of Atlanta, Ga.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KQED.
Comments
Add your comments below
Atlanta Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Thousands of demonstrators protest Trump in Atl...
|18 min
|Battle Tested
|1,448
|ismaili dating site reviews | best and worst mu... (Apr '12)
|1 hr
|Rahim
|6
|Norma McCorvey dead at 69; anonymous 'Jane Roe'...
|2 hr
|ThomasA
|11
|Umar Johnson -a false prophet and a demon!
|4 hr
|Lazarus
|2
|Papa John's Pizza FOOD POISONING! Not using nat...
|5 hr
|Telisha
|48
|Why White Guys Like Asian Girls (May '12)
|5 hr
|Rick
|436
|Do White Men Get Turned on , Watching Black M... (Jan '12)
|6 hr
|jtr304
|312
Find what you want!
Search Atlanta Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC