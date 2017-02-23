Preserving The Flavor Of An Atlanta N...

Preserving The Flavor Of An Atlanta Neighborhood

Next Story Prev Story
12 hrs ago Read more: KQED

This story is part of Kitchen Table Conversations , a series from NPR's National Desk that examines how Americans from all walks of life are moving forward from the presidential election. Keitra Bates is standing in front of an empty storefront on the west side of Atlanta, Ga.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KQED.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Atlanta Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Thousands of demonstrators protest Trump in Atl... 18 min Battle Tested 1,448
ismaili dating site reviews | best and worst mu... (Apr '12) 1 hr Rahim 6
News Norma McCorvey dead at 69; anonymous 'Jane Roe'... 2 hr ThomasA 11
Umar Johnson -a false prophet and a demon! 4 hr Lazarus 2
Papa John's Pizza FOOD POISONING! Not using nat... 5 hr Telisha 48
Why White Guys Like Asian Girls (May '12) 5 hr Rick 436
Do White Men Get Turned on , Watching Black M... (Jan '12) 6 hr jtr304 312
See all Atlanta Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Atlanta Forum Now

Atlanta Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Atlanta Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. China
  3. Iran
  4. North Korea
  5. Mexico
  1. Health Care
  2. Syria
  3. Iraq
  4. Supreme Court
  5. NASA
 

Atlanta, GA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,513 • Total comments across all topics: 279,092,897

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC