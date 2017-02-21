Presenting at the Atlanta SPUG on Mar...

Presenting at the Atlanta SPUG on March 20 - Building Client Web Parts with the SharePoint Framework

I'm excited to return to the SharePoint User Group in Atlanta, Georgia to present at their next monthly meeting on March 20 from 6-9pm. I'm presenting a session Building Client Web Parts with the SharePoint Framework , an introduction to what it's like developing with the SharePoint Framework .

