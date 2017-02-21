Police still seeking information in s...

Police still seeking information in shooting, robbery of Rep. Gerald Greene

Harish Bherida owns of the 30th Avenue Liquor Store, which is two doors down from the Foxes Cinema where Georgia Rep. Gerald Greene was shot Thursday afternoon. The police investigation into the shooting and robbery of a state representative behind a Victory Drive adult establishment is continuing, but without much progress, police say.

