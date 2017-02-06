Police investigate deadly double shoo...

Police investigate deadly double shooting

The Atlanta Police Department is investigating a double shooting in northwest Atlanta that left one man dead and a second hospitalized. Police responding to reports of a person shot on at 3006 Delmar Lane at around 8:30 Monday morning; found the body of a man in his early 20's in the street.

