Police investigate deadly double shooting
The Atlanta Police Department is investigating a double shooting in northwest Atlanta that left one man dead and a second hospitalized. Police responding to reports of a person shot on at 3006 Delmar Lane at around 8:30 Monday morning; found the body of a man in his early 20's in the street.
