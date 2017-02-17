Police: Clerk shot during attempted robbery at Atlanta store
The incident occurred just before 8:30 p.m. at the Donnelly Food Store, which is located in the 1200 block of Donnelly Avenue NW. Two men wearing masks are accused of trying to rob the store, according to authorities, who also said both men remain at large.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WTOC-TV Savannah.
Comments
Add your comments below
Atlanta Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Thousands of demonstrators protest Trump in Atl...
|4 min
|Go Blue Forever
|1,325
|Dictator Trump wants to censor free speech
|1 hr
|carlchilders
|13
|'Not My President' protests planned in Atlanta
|2 hr
|Annette
|7
|Norma McCorvey dead at 69; anonymous 'Jane Roe'...
|4 hr
|ThomasA
|2
|Who is Sally Yates?
|7 hr
|spud
|43
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|7 hr
|mexico
|20,850
|Hardees prepares for new overtime law starting ...
|12 hr
|Uhira
|7
Find what you want!
Search Atlanta Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC