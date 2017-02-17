Police: Clerk shot during attempted r...

Police: Clerk shot during attempted robbery at Atlanta store

Next Story Prev Story
13 hrs ago Read more: WTOC-TV Savannah

The incident occurred just before 8:30 p.m. at the Donnelly Food Store, which is located in the 1200 block of Donnelly Avenue NW. Two men wearing masks are accused of trying to rob the store, according to authorities, who also said both men remain at large.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WTOC-TV Savannah.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Atlanta Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Thousands of demonstrators protest Trump in Atl... 4 min Go Blue Forever 1,325
Dictator Trump wants to censor free speech 1 hr carlchilders 13
News 'Not My President' protests planned in Atlanta 2 hr Annette 7
News Norma McCorvey dead at 69; anonymous 'Jane Roe'... 4 hr ThomasA 2
News Who is Sally Yates? 7 hr spud 43
News The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10) 7 hr mexico 20,850
Hardees prepares for new overtime law starting ... 12 hr Uhira 7
See all Atlanta Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Atlanta Forum Now

Atlanta Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Atlanta Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Pakistan
  3. China
  4. Climate Change
  5. Mexico
  1. Iran
  2. Syria
  3. Supreme Court
  4. South Korea
  5. Wall Street
 

Atlanta, GA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 26,259 • Total comments across all topics: 279,041,121

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC