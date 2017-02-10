Noxious weed' may provide new way to fight superbugs
A noxious weed that plagues homeowners across Florida may hold the secret to a new way to fight some antibiotic-resistant superbugs, researchers reported Friday. A compound made by the red berries of the Brazilian peppertree disarms methicillin-resistant Staphylococcus aureus , the team at Emory University reports.
