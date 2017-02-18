Norma McCorvey dead at 69; anonymous ...

Norma McCorvey dead at 69; anonymous 'Jane Roe' plaintiff in Roe v. Wade abortion case

She died Saturday morning in Katy, Texas. She was 69. McCorvey became an icon of women's struggle for to physical self-determination, including the right to terminate a pregnancy.

