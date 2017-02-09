New exhibit explores rural influence on modern American art

In this Monday, Feb. 6, 2017 photo, Maynard Dixon's 1935 painting "Red Butte with Mountain Men" is displayed in the exhibit "Cross Country: The Power of Place in American Art, 1915-1950," at the High Museum of Art in Atlanta. The new exhibition at takes a look at how American artists during the modernist period traveled outside cities to find inspiration in the rural landscape.

