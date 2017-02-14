Myra Lou Sullivan
Mrs. Sullivan was born in Atlanta, Georgia, on December 26, 1945, the daughter of the late Cecil H. Rogers and Robbie Stephens Rogers. She was a 1964 graduate of Southwest Atlanta High School and had worked for Dixie Converting for 37 years.
