Myra Lou Sullivan

Myra Lou Sullivan

Next Story Prev Story
13 hrs ago Read more: Douglas County Sentinel

Mrs. Sullivan was born in Atlanta, Georgia, on December 26, 1945, the daughter of the late Cecil H. Rogers and Robbie Stephens Rogers. She was a 1964 graduate of Southwest Atlanta High School and had worked for Dixie Converting for 37 years.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Douglas County Sentinel.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Atlanta Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Big Bo that works for Dekalb County sanitation 1 hr Wow luvs pecker 4
News Thousands of demonstrators protest Trump in Atl... 1 hr ThomasA 1,073
Racist Columbia County deputy Bobby Atma: CORRU... 2 hr Racists everywher... 6
Will Atlanta Mayor MOHAMMED kasim REED go to ja... 16 hr Mark 6
cnn---crybaby news network 17 hr believer 1
trump will tear usa apart 19 hr Kane 11
News The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10) 19 hr guess what 20,829
See all Atlanta Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Atlanta Forum Now

Atlanta Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Atlanta Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Hong Kong
  2. China
  3. North Korea
  4. Hurricane
  5. Syria
  1. Mexico
  2. Toyota
  3. Pakistan
  4. South Korea
  5. Super Bowl
 

Atlanta, GA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,638 • Total comments across all topics: 278,882,740

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC