Morehouse College to Honor Warner/Chappell CEO Jon Platt, Usher, Tyler Perry

Morehouse College is set to honor music publishing leader Jon Platt this weekend with the prestigious Candle Award in Music, Business and Entertainment. The Warner/Chappell Music chairman and CEO will join fellow 2017 Candle recipients Usher and Tyler Perry at the Atlanta college for a series of events on Saturday, including a panel discussion and, later, the 29th annual 'A Candle in the Dark' gala.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Billboard.