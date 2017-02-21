Morehouse College honors Usher, Tyler...

Morehouse College honors Usher, Tyler Perry

Next Story Prev Story
12 hrs ago Read more: MyFoxAtlanta

Morehouse College honored three entertainment icons, Tyler Perry, Usher Raymond and Jon Platt, during its 29th annual student scholarship event Saturday night. The "A Candle in the Dark Gala" was held at the Hyatt Regency Atlanta as part of Morehouse's 150th anniversary celebration festivities.

Start the conversation, or Read more at MyFoxAtlanta.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Atlanta Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Thousands of demonstrators protest Trump in Atl... 1 hr Ms Sassy 1,405
Do White Men Get Turned on , Watching Black M... (Jan '12) 2 hr jtr304 310
Dunkin Donuts Restaurants in Augusta/Evans: Rac... 4 hr ThomasA 9
Recommended skin lightening products? (May '08) 5 hr Coray 76
News "Not My President's Day" Protestors: Eggs throw... 7 hr Tolerman 4
News 'Not My President' protests planned in Atlanta 10 hr You lost lol 18
News The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10) 13 hr democrat 20,852
See all Atlanta Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Atlanta Forum Now

Atlanta Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Atlanta Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. China
  3. Iran
  4. North Korea
  5. Health Care
  1. Syria
  2. Mexico
  3. NASA
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Pakistan
 

Atlanta, GA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,449 • Total comments across all topics: 279,082,255

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC