Morehouse College honors Usher, Tyler Perry
Morehouse College honored three entertainment icons, Tyler Perry, Usher Raymond and Jon Platt, during its 29th annual student scholarship event Saturday night. The "A Candle in the Dark Gala" was held at the Hyatt Regency Atlanta as part of Morehouse's 150th anniversary celebration festivities.
Start the conversation, or Read more at MyFoxAtlanta.
Comments
Add your comments below
Atlanta Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Thousands of demonstrators protest Trump in Atl...
|1 hr
|Ms Sassy
|1,405
|Do White Men Get Turned on , Watching Black M... (Jan '12)
|2 hr
|jtr304
|310
|Dunkin Donuts Restaurants in Augusta/Evans: Rac...
|4 hr
|ThomasA
|9
|Recommended skin lightening products? (May '08)
|5 hr
|Coray
|76
|"Not My President's Day" Protestors: Eggs throw...
|7 hr
|Tolerman
|4
|'Not My President' protests planned in Atlanta
|10 hr
|You lost lol
|18
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|13 hr
|democrat
|20,852
Find what you want!
Search Atlanta Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC