Minority contractor for C.P. Richards...

Minority contractor for C.P. Richards Construction

Next Story Prev Story
11 hrs ago Read more: MyFoxAtlanta

City of Atlanta minority certification applications, obtained by the FOX 5 I-Team, give us the first glimpse of what kind of work E.R. Mitchell Jr. did with the city and who he worked with. ATLANTA - City of Atlanta minority certification applications, obtained by the FOX 5 I-Team, give us the first glimpse of what kind of work E.R. Mitchell Jr. did with the city and who he worked with.

Start the conversation, or Read more at MyFoxAtlanta.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Atlanta Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
How can you be up 28 to 3 and loose the super ole 26 min Tolerman 4
News Thousands of demonstrators protest Trump in Atl... 39 min TheJerseyDevil 965
Trump's Wall Plans Leaked 1 hr LOL 18
Knee Down ? 2 hr Field Side Observer 6
Will Atlanta Mayor MOHAMMED kasim REED go to ja... 8 hr CorruptKASIM 1
News Meth seized on I-75 (Oct '09) 8 hr Ga Missy 2
News The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10) 11 hr Dan 20,813
Dating Dealbreakers in a Single Atlanta Sat Tylisha 8
See all Atlanta Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Atlanta Forum Now

Atlanta Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Atlanta Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Super Bowl
  2. Iran
  3. American Idol
  4. NASA
  5. China
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Gunman
  3. Syria
  4. Afghanistan
  5. Mexico
 

Atlanta, GA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,386 • Total comments across all topics: 278,632,018

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC