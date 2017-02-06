Minority contractor for C.P. Richards Construction

City of Atlanta minority certification applications, obtained by the FOX 5 I-Team, give us the first glimpse of what kind of work E.R. Mitchell Jr. did with the city and who he worked with. ATLANTA - City of Atlanta minority certification applications, obtained by the FOX 5 I-Team, give us the first glimpse of what kind of work E.R. Mitchell Jr. did with the city and who he worked with.

