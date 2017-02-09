McCarthy earns faculty honors at Geor...

McCarthy earns faculty honors at Georgia Tech

Kelly McCarthy of Oxford earned the distinction of Faculty Honors for fall 2016 at the Georgia Institute of Technology in Atlanta. This designation is awarded to undergraduate students who have a 4.0 academic average for the semester.

