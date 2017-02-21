Mayor's Office: Atlanta's chief procurement officer relieved of duties
CBS46 has learned the chief procurement officer for the city of Atlanta was fired Tuesday afternoon, the same day federal officials seized items from his office. The City of Atlanta announced today that Adam Smith, Chief Procurement Officer, has been relieved of his duties effective immediately.
