Mayor's Office: Atlanta's chief procu...

Mayor's Office: Atlanta's chief procurement officer relieved of duties

Next Story Prev Story
12 hrs ago Read more: WTOC-TV Savannah

CBS46 has learned the chief procurement officer for the city of Atlanta was fired Tuesday afternoon, the same day federal officials seized items from his office. The City of Atlanta announced today that Adam Smith, Chief Procurement Officer, has been relieved of his duties effective immediately.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WTOC-TV Savannah.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Atlanta Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Thousands of demonstrators protest Trump in Atl... 3 min huntcoyotes 1,390
News 'Not My President' protests planned in Atlanta 20 min shane 16
Do White Men Get Turned on , Watching Black M... (Jan '12) 40 min Dr Phil 308
Recommended skin lightening products? (May '08) 1 hr May_Flower13 75
News The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10) 1 hr democrat 20,852
(The Longest Jog in World History)!!! 2 hr Doug Tailor 5
Dunkin Donuts Restaurants in Augusta/Evans: Rac... 2 hr Ithan Jl 6
See all Atlanta Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Atlanta Forum Now

Atlanta Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Atlanta Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. China
  3. North Korea
  4. Syria
  5. NASA
  1. Mexico
  2. Pakistan
  3. Iran
  4. Death Penalty
  5. Supreme Court
 

Atlanta, GA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,935 • Total comments across all topics: 279,070,876

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC