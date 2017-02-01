Man dies after shooting at College Pa...

Man dies after shooting at College Park MARTA station

9 hrs ago

The shooting was originally reported as an unspecified incident at the rail and bus station, located in the 3800 block of East Main Street. A spokesperson with MARTA later confirmed to CBS46 that a person was shot around 5:30 p.m. The victim died after he was taken to Grady Memorial Hospital in Atlanta, according to the spokesperson.

