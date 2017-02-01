Man dies after shooting at College Park MARTA station
The shooting was originally reported as an unspecified incident at the rail and bus station, located in the 3800 block of East Main Street. A spokesperson with MARTA later confirmed to CBS46 that a person was shot around 5:30 p.m. The victim died after he was taken to Grady Memorial Hospital in Atlanta, according to the spokesperson.
