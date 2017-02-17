'Love Hormone' Helps Dads and Babies Bond
"Our findings add to the evidence that fathers, and not just mothers, undergo hormonal changes that are likely to facilitate increased empathy and motivation to care for their children," said study lead author James Rilling of Emory University in Atlanta. Oxytocin is a naturally occurring hormone.
