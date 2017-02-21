'Love hormone' helps dads and babies bond
"Our findings add to the evidence that fathers, and not just mothers, undergo hormonal changes that are likely to facilitate increased empathy and motivation to care for their children," said study lead author James Rilling of Emory University in Atlanta. Oxytocin is a naturally occurring hormone.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KFVS12.
Comments
Add your comments below
Atlanta Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Dictator Trump wants to censor free speech
|15 min
|pearl
|16
|Thousands of demonstrators protest Trump in Atl...
|2 hr
|JMO
|1,347
|Norma McCorvey dead at 69; anonymous 'Jane Roe'...
|3 hr
|Solli
|4
|'Not My President' protests planned in Atlanta
|3 hr
|Chalrae
|11
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|8 hr
|mexico
|20,851
|Help! Need Advice.
|8 hr
|Randy the peter p...
|20
|"Not My President's Day" Protestors: Eggs throw...
|8 hr
|Tolerman
|2
Find what you want!
Search Atlanta Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC