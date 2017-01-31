Lost dog leads to scam

The owner told the sheriff's office his dog went missing Jan. 14. He made flyers with a picture of the dog and contact information and hung them around town. On Jan. 20 the owner received a text from a person who said they had the dog and would meet the owner to return the dog, but the person said they wanted a $50 PayPal card.

