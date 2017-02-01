Lifeline Animal Project waives pet fe...

Lifeline Animal Project waives pet fee adoptions Super Bowl Sunday

10 hrs ago

Atlanta's largest animal welfare group, LifeLine Animal Project, is celebrating Super Bowl Sunday with two fee-waived adoptions on Super Bowl Sunday. The nonprofit invites Atlantans to Rise Up and take home your own MVP .

