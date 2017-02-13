Lennar welcomes new home sales employee

Lennar welcomes new home sales employee

Lennar Atlanta's Director of Sales, Patti Dunn, welcomes Jennifer Webzell as New Home Sales Coordinator for the Roswell-based division of Lennar, the second largest residential builder in the United States.

