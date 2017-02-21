Lawsuit claims train station escalator grabbed girl's foot
A lawsuit claims a 3-year-old girl who became entangled in an escalator lost her foot at a commuter train station in Atlanta. The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports that the lawsuit was filed Friday against the Metropolitan Atlanta Rapid Transit Authority and the elevator manufacturer.
