Judy Elliott: For Georgia's Sally Yates, respect is due
There are 1 comment on the MDJonline.com story from Yesterday, titled Judy Elliott: For Georgia's Sally Yates, respect is due. In it, MDJonline.com reports that:
While demonstrations were protesting Donald Trump's executive order to ban travelers from seven countries, an entry into the United States, acting Attorney General, Sally Yates, announced her office would not defend the order.
Join the discussion below, or Read more at MDJonline.com.
|
#1 22 hrs ago
How about respectfully deporting her where the "so-called" people she loves letting into the country can show her some of that decapitation love!
|
Tell me when this thread is updated:Subscribe Now Add to my Tracker
Add your comments below
Atlanta Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Thousands of demonstrators protest Trump in Atl...
|5 min
|Battle Tested
|929
|HIP HIP HOORAY YIPPY YI YAY! The PATRIOTS WON!...
|1 hr
|Right Wing
|7
|Who is Sally Yates?
|4 hr
|Castrated liberal
|22
|What are the worst parts of Atlanta to avoid (l... (Feb '09)
|4 hr
|Dream
|143
|Uber in Atlanta..Are you an uberX driver? Is it... (Nov '13)
|5 hr
|Adam
|91
|Trump's Wall Plans Leaked
|13 hr
|Jones
|11
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|13 hr
|TAAM
|20,811
|Dating Dealbreakers in a Single Atlanta
|Sat
|Tylisha
|8
Find what you want!
Search Atlanta Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC