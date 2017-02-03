Judy Elliott: For Georgia's Sally Yat...

Judy Elliott: For Georgia's Sally Yates, respect is due

There are 1 comment on the MDJonline.com story from Yesterday, titled Judy Elliott: For Georgia's Sally Yates, respect is due. In it, MDJonline.com reports that:

While demonstrations were protesting Donald Trump's executive order to ban travelers from seven countries, an entry into the United States, acting Attorney General, Sally Yates, announced her office would not defend the order.

Join the discussion below, or Read more at MDJonline.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies
Trump is Winning

Charlottesville, VA

#1 22 hrs ago
How about respectfully deporting her where the "so-called" people she loves letting into the country can show her some of that decapitation love!

Judged:

2

1

1

Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!

Tell me when this thread is updated:

Subscribe Now Add to my Tracker

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Atlanta Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Thousands of demonstrators protest Trump in Atl... 5 min Battle Tested 929
HIP HIP HOORAY YIPPY YI YAY! The PATRIOTS WON!... 1 hr Right Wing 7
News Who is Sally Yates? 4 hr Castrated liberal 22
What are the worst parts of Atlanta to avoid (l... (Feb '09) 4 hr Dream 143
Uber in Atlanta..Are you an uberX driver? Is it... (Nov '13) 5 hr Adam 91
Trump's Wall Plans Leaked 13 hr Jones 11
News The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10) 13 hr TAAM 20,811
Dating Dealbreakers in a Single Atlanta Sat Tylisha 8
See all Atlanta Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Atlanta Forum Now

Atlanta Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Atlanta Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Super Bowl
  2. Iran
  3. North Korea
  4. American Idol
  5. NASA
  1. Gunman
  2. China
  3. Afghanistan
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Mexico
 

Atlanta, GA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 31,472 • Total comments across all topics: 278,604,275

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC