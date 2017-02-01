HVS Market Pulse: Atlanta, GA | By Benjamin A. Levin

A significant amount of work is underway in Atlanta, with new expansions and builds promising to bring in more tourists, commercial travelers, and group demand for the city's hotels. The highest-profile projects include a $6-billion expansion of Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport, which is expected to span the next two decades, and Mercedes-Benz Stadium, which will host Super Bowl LIII in 2019.

