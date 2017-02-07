Husband accused of killing wife auctions off her furs and jewelry
The luxury items up for sale at a Georgia auction gallery last month would've made any stylish woman blush: fur coats dyed in red, purple and teal; Chanel and Rolex watches; diamond bracelets and jewelry studded with precious stones like pearls, sapphires and emeralds. But it wasn't just an ordinary estate sale at Ahlers & Ogletree Auction Gallery in Atlanta, where buyers also had their chance to bid on pricey designer handbags, shoes, crystal, art and even vintage Barbie dolls formerly owned by Diane McIver, the wife of a prominent attorney who is free on bond while facing charges in the woman's death.
