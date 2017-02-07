Husband accused of killing wife aucti...

Husband accused of killing wife auctions off her furs and jewelry

Next Story Prev Story
13 hrs ago Read more: New York Post

The luxury items up for sale at a Georgia auction gallery last month would've made any stylish woman blush: fur coats dyed in red, purple and teal; Chanel and Rolex watches; diamond bracelets and jewelry studded with precious stones like pearls, sapphires and emeralds. But it wasn't just an ordinary estate sale at Ahlers & Ogletree Auction Gallery in Atlanta, where buyers also had their chance to bid on pricey designer handbags, shoes, crystal, art and even vintage Barbie dolls formerly owned by Diane McIver, the wife of a prominent attorney who is free on bond while facing charges in the woman's death.

Start the conversation, or Read more at New York Post.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Atlanta Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Thousands of demonstrators protest Trump in Atl... 4 hr WelbyMD 1,050
Falcons Change Name to Atlanta Chokers 6 hr DonaldJTrumpfan 2
How can you be up 28 to 3 and loose the super ole 12 hr Tolerman 6
Trump's Wall Plans Leaked 13 hr Castrated liberal 19
(The Longest Jog in World History)!!! 14 hr Aiken Times 3
ATL, what happened in the Super Bowl? Your cit... 14 hr DonaldJTrumpfan 1
Do White Men Get Turned on , Watching Black M... (Jan '12) 18 hr Thrashmetalfan55 ... 289
Dating Dealbreakers in a Single Atlanta Feb 4 Tylisha 8
See all Atlanta Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Atlanta Forum Now

Atlanta Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Atlanta Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Super Bowl
  2. American Idol
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Gunman
  5. Iran
  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Tornado
  4. Afghanistan
  5. Kanye West
 

Atlanta, GA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 35,642 • Total comments across all topics: 278,660,237

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC