Herald-Sun/Durham Public Schools Stud...

Herald-Sun/Durham Public Schools Student of the Month: Hillside student sets sights on med school

There are 1 comment on the HeraldSun.com story from 8 hrs ago, titled Herald-Sun/Durham Public Schools Student of the Month: Hillside student sets sights on med school. In it, HeraldSun.com reports that:

School Activities: Student body president, president of Kappa Leadership Development League, chorus, National Honor Society, Future Business Leaders of America, student ambassador, Superintendent's Student Advisory Board, worship team at Victorious Praise Fellowship Church. Batey, who is heading to Morehouse College on a partial scholarship in the fall, never sought any of them.

Join the discussion below, or Read more at HeraldSun.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies
Trump is the man

Charlottesville, VA

#1 1 hr ago
He doesnt look very American. Check his papers! Toss him over the wall!
Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!

Tell me when this thread is updated:

Subscribe Now Add to my Tracker

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Atlanta Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Thousands of demonstrators protest Trump in Atl... 15 min John 1,311
Dictator Trump wants to censor free speech 24 min Zukky Trump 10
News The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10) 56 min mexico 20,848
News Who is Sally Yates? 1 hr Paulo 42
News Atlanta, other cities eye test tracks for self-... 1 hr Trump is the man 2
Hardees prepares for new overtime law starting ... 2 hr Cpowell77 6
Mayfair Tower 199 14th Street NE (Dec '11) 2 hr XOV 43
See all Atlanta Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Atlanta Forum Now

Atlanta Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Atlanta Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Pakistan
  3. China
  4. Climate Change
  5. Syria
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Iran
  3. South Korea
  4. Wall Street
  5. Mexico
 

Atlanta, GA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 26,195 • Total comments across all topics: 279,026,004

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC