Hall brewery stands to gain from state law allowing sales, not just samples with tours
When: 5-9 p.m. Thursdays and Fridays, 1-6 p.m. on Saturdays and Sundays and closed Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday The state Senate voted to allow breweries to sell their wares straight from the source Feb. 2, so things are looking good for Left Nut Brewing Co., located at 2100 Atlanta Highway in Gainesville. The law in question, Senate Bill 85, will now go to the House.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Times.
Add your comments below
Atlanta Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Thousands of demonstrators protest Trump in Atl...
|2 min
|Pete
|1,662
|Trump and Generals To Impose Military Draft ?!
|24 min
|Knee Gro
|6
|In Atlanta, Transit Service Lags Behind a Boomi...
|1 hr
|Laquanda
|7
|trump would not meet the boys father that lost ...
|2 hr
|ThomasA
|7
|Democrats' education proposals have hefty price (Jul '10)
|5 hr
|lol
|6
|Augusta Georgia sucks!!!!!! (Sep '15)
|5 hr
|lol
|15
|trump takes people out of usa
|5 hr
|lol
|2
Find what you want!
Search Atlanta Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC