Hall brewery stands to gain from state law allowing sales, not just samples with tours

When: 5-9 p.m. Thursdays and Fridays, 1-6 p.m. on Saturdays and Sundays and closed Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday The state Senate voted to allow breweries to sell their wares straight from the source Feb. 2, so things are looking good for Left Nut Brewing Co., located at 2100 Atlanta Highway in Gainesville. The law in question, Senate Bill 85, will now go to the House.

