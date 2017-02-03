Groundbreaking contemporary fashion exhibition comes to Carnegie Museum of Art
Fashion designer Iris van Herpen marries precision and meticulous handcraft, inventive technological solutions, and a striking, futuristic aesthetic. Organized by the High Museum of Art, Atlanta, and the Groninger Museum, The Netherlands, Iris van Herpen: Transforming Fashion gathers seven years of van Herpen's original haute couture for this exhibition: her first North American tour.
