Groundbreaking contemporary fashion exhibition comes to Carnegie Museum of Art

Fashion designer Iris van Herpen marries precision and meticulous handcraft, inventive technological solutions, and a striking, futuristic aesthetic. Organized by the High Museum of Art, Atlanta, and the Groninger Museum, The Netherlands, Iris van Herpen: Transforming Fashion gathers seven years of van Herpen's original haute couture for this exhibition: her first North American tour.

