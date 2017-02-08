Giant painting of Atlanta battle scen...

Giant painting of Atlanta battle scene is moving to new site

Next Story Prev Story
7 hrs ago Read more: The New Zealand Herald

" A colossal panoramic painting depicting the Battle of Atlanta from the American Civil War is moving from the building where it's been displayed for nearly a century. Historians say moving the 6-ton Cyclorama " one of the nation's largest paintings " from Grant Park to the Atlanta History Center across town marks a major milestone in its restoration.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The New Zealand Herald.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Atlanta Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Will Atlanta Mayor MOHAMMED kasim REED go to ja... 1 min worried to fart 5
Do White Men Get Turned on , Watching Black M... (Jan '12) 2 hr Dr Oz 291
News The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10) 4 hr Air Report Removed 20,816
What are the worst parts of Atlanta to avoid (l... (Feb '09) 7 hr Sancho 146
News Thousands of demonstrators protest Trump in Atl... 9 hr Turnip 1,057
News Who is Sally Yates? 11 hr Castrated liberal 27
News Fellatio common among fruit bats, says research (Nov '09) 13 hr Wanda 97
See all Atlanta Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Atlanta Forum Now

Atlanta Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Atlanta Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. American Idol
  3. Gunman
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Iran
  1. Hillary Clinton
  2. Syria
  3. Super Bowl
  4. Afghanistan
  5. Mexico
 

Atlanta, GA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 35,871 • Total comments across all topics: 278,699,357

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC