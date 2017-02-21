Georgia sees good relationship with China as one key to its economic future
Scott Malone , president of Development Authority of LaGrange, and Rami Helminen, CEO of Sentury Tire North America, at the site of the future tire plant. The company is expected to create about a 1,000 jobs in Georgia.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WGBH.
Comments
Add your comments below
Atlanta Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Thousands of demonstrators protest Trump in Atl...
|26 min
|flbadcatowner
|1,401
|Dunkin Donuts Restaurants in Augusta/Evans: Rac...
|1 hr
|ThomasA
|9
|Recommended skin lightening products? (May '08)
|2 hr
|Coray
|76
|"Not My President's Day" Protestors: Eggs throw...
|4 hr
|Tolerman
|4
|Do White Men Get Turned on , Watching Black M... (Jan '12)
|5 hr
|Fredrick
|309
|'Not My President' protests planned in Atlanta
|7 hr
|You lost lol
|18
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|10 hr
|democrat
|20,852
Find what you want!
Search Atlanta Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC