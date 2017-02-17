Georgia Museum of Art shows prints by Atlantan Michael Ellison
The Georgia Museum of Art at the University of Georgia presents the exhibition A'Michael Ellison: Urban ImpressionsA' from February 18 through May 21, 2017. Organized by Shawnya Harris, Larry D. and Brenda A. Thompson Curator of African American and African Diasporic Art, it features block prints and collage works on paper by the Atlanta-based printmaker.
