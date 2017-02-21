Georgia House OKs ban on state funds ...

Georgia House OKs ban on state funds to 'sanctuary' campuses

6 hrs ago Read more: Times Georgian

Private colleges that don't cooperate with federal immigration authorities would lose state funding for scholarships and research under a bill approved by the Georgia House on Wednesday. The majority-GOP chamber approved the bill by a vote of 115 to 55, sending the bill to the Senate which is also controlled by Republicans.

