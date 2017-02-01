Georgia has highest percentage of peo...

Georgia has highest percentage of people under correctional control

Next Story Prev Story
11 hrs ago Read more: Ledger-Enquirer.com

State Reps. Carolyn Hugley, Calvin Smyre and Debbie Buckner meet with NAACP leaders at the State Capitol on Thursday.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Ledger-Enquirer.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Atlanta Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Thousands of demonstrators protest Trump in Atl... 19 min Voltaire 764
Do White Men Get Turned on , Watching Black M... (Jan '12) 44 min TolermaN 280
News Who is Sally Yates? 51 min Vitizen 11
Mayfair Tower 199 14th Street NE (Dec '11) 1 hr Jack 40
Organized Gang Stalking What You Need To Know (Sep '10) 7 hr Dee 584
News The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10) 7 hr Game on 20,807
Accountant Busted 10 hr Dragonlord 3
Dating Dealbreakers in a Single Atlanta Feb 1 Lee 6
See all Atlanta Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Atlanta Forum Now

Atlanta Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Atlanta Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ferguson
  2. Iran
  3. Super Bowl
  4. China
  5. Mexico
  1. North Korea
  2. Supreme Court
  3. American Idol
  4. NASA
  5. Gunman
 

Atlanta, GA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,141 • Total comments across all topics: 278,527,477

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC