Georgia earns Water Wars win
ATLANTA "I recommend that the Court deny Florida's request for relief." With that recommendation to the U. S. Supreme Court, Special Master Ralph Lancaster has brought to a close the latest episode in the long-running water wars between Florida and Georgia.
