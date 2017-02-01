Georgia debates bill at odds with federal rules on campus assault
A panel of Georgia lawmakers has approved a bill requiring college officials and employees to report sexual violence and other crimes to law enforcement, clashing with existing federal guidance laying out specific requirements under civil rights law. The bill also would bar schools from taking any disciplinary steps such as suspending a student accused of a felony until he or she is found guilty or pleads no contest.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Times Georgian.
Add your comments below
Atlanta Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Thousands of demonstrators protest Trump in Atl...
|2 hr
|Frank
|663
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|4 hr
|white girls
|20,804
|Money equal power and preveledge
|9 hr
|Sad MF
|1
|When hey going to boad up the dome
|19 hr
|Tolerman
|1
|Georgia Highway Patrol - Nighthawks
|21 hr
|Party hard
|2
|Review: I Love Kickboxing Atlanta - Buckhead (Aug '14)
|Wed
|Liyah Sheats
|34
|GDOT Commissioner talks toll roads coming to Ga...
|Wed
|Trump is the man
|1
|Dating Dealbreakers in a Single Atlanta
|Wed
|Lee
|6
Find what you want!
Search Atlanta Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC