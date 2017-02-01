Georgia debates bill at odds with fed...

Georgia debates bill at odds with federal rules on campus assault

A panel of Georgia lawmakers has approved a bill requiring college officials and employees to report sexual violence and other crimes to law enforcement, clashing with existing federal guidance laying out specific requirements under civil rights law. The bill also would bar schools from taking any disciplinary steps such as suspending a student accused of a felony until he or she is found guilty or pleads no contest.

