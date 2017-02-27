GBI probes if officer was justified in shooting driver
The Atlanta Police Department has asked the Georgia Bureau of Investigation to investigate whether an off-duty officer was justified in firing at a driver while downtown Saturday night. In a primary report, the GBI said the driver ignored the officer's traffic commands and continued driving in his direction.
