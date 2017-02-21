Fulton County 1 HRS Ago Home invasion...

Fulton County 1 HRS Ago Home invasion in Buckhead prompts police to add patrols

Next Story Prev Story
12 hrs ago Read more: WSB-TV

FULTON COUNTY, Ga. - Atlanta police are investigating a home invasion and burglary that occurred at a Buckhead house early Tuesday morning while a family was asleep.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WSB-TV.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Atlanta Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Thousands of demonstrators protest Trump in Atl... 7 min flbadcatowner 1,382
News Norma McCorvey dead at 69; anonymous 'Jane Roe'... 1 hr ThomasA 9
Dictator Trump wants to censor free speech 3 hr carlchilders 19
News 'Not My President' protests planned in Atlanta 6 hr Jamison 12
removal of silicone from body (Mar '14) 10 hr Knock on wood 430
News The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10) 21 hr mexico 20,851
Help! Need Advice. 21 hr Randy the peter p... 20
See all Atlanta Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Atlanta Forum Now

Atlanta Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Atlanta Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. China
  3. Syria
  4. Mexico
  5. North Korea
  1. Pakistan
  2. NASA
  3. Iran
  4. Death Penalty
  5. Supreme Court
 

Atlanta, GA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,406 • Total comments across all topics: 279,067,204

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC