Freeman Mathis & Gary announces the a...

Freeman Mathis & Gary announces the addition of new partner in Atlanta office

Next Story Prev Story
15 hrs ago Read more: MDJonline.com

Jeffrey A. Kershaw has joined Freeman Mathis & Gary LLP, as a partner in the professional liability and insurance coverage practice of the Atlanta office.

Start the conversation, or Read more at MDJonline.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Atlanta Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
The TRUE DISGUSTING DIRT on MLK JR. (Aug '10) 19 min pitbull 45
News Thousands of demonstrators protest Trump in Atl... 3 hr factsdontmatteran... 1,152
Do White Men Get Turned on , Watching Black M... (Jan '12) 3 hr George 295
News Who is Sally Yates? 8 hr Fit2Serve 34
News The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10) 15 hr Trump is my Presi... 20,825
Organized Gang Stalking What You Need To Know (Sep '10) Sun Marie 589
Help! Need Advice. Sun Jamahl 13
See all Atlanta Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Atlanta Forum Now

Atlanta Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Atlanta Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Iraq
  2. North Korea
  3. Mexico
  4. Syria
  5. China
  1. Al Franken
  2. Iran
  3. South Korea
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Tiger Woods
 

Atlanta, GA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,159 • Total comments across all topics: 278,828,413

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC