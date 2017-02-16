Former - Lost Boy of Sudan' becomes A...

Former - Lost Boy of Sudan' becomes Atlanta police officer

There are 1 comment on the WSB-TV story from 14 hrs ago, titled Former - Lost Boy of Sudan' becomes Atlanta police officer. In it, WSB-TV reports that:

Jacob Mach, and his son, were all smiles for his first day at the Atlanta Police Department Wednesday but his past trauma as a child is something that many can't even imagine. Mach was one of the Lost Boys of Sudan, a group of 20,000 boys who were displaced or orphaned during a Sudanese civil war from 1983 to 2005.

Trump is the man

Charlottesville, VA

#1 12 hrs ago
Giving dangerous immigrants guns!?! Must be an Obama program!
Atlanta, GA

