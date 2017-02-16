Former - Lost Boy of Sudan' becomes Atlanta police officer
There are 1 comment on the WSB-TV story from 14 hrs ago, titled Former - Lost Boy of Sudan' becomes Atlanta police officer.
Jacob Mach, and his son, were all smiles for his first day at the Atlanta Police Department Wednesday but his past trauma as a child is something that many can't even imagine. Mach was one of the Lost Boys of Sudan, a group of 20,000 boys who were displaced or orphaned during a Sudanese civil war from 1983 to 2005.
Read more at WSB-TV.
#1 12 hrs ago
Giving dangerous immigrants guns!?! Must be an Obama program!
