For One Iranian-American Family, Travel Ban Hits Hard
Zoya Fahimzadeh, a 36-year-old mental-health counselor, is breathing through a tube in her neck in a hospital bed in Atlanta. Ms. Fahimzadeh, who is Iranian, suffered a stroke and a brain hemorrhage on Christmas day, five days after giving birth to her second child.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Wall Street Journal.
Comments
Add your comments below
Atlanta Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Thousands of demonstrators protest Trump in Atl...
|5 hr
|berklee
|923
|Trump's Wall Plans Leaked
|7 hr
|Jones
|11
|HIP HIP HOORAY YIPPY YI YAY! The PATRIOTS WON!...
|7 hr
|Roger
|3
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|7 hr
|TAAM
|20,811
|Knee Down ?
|7 hr
|Falcon Fan
|1
|Riiiizzzeeee Up ATL. Rize up. LOL.
|8 hr
|Atlants loses again
|1
|Are ya still riding up? LOL.
|8 hr
|Atlants loses again
|1
|Dating Dealbreakers in a Single Atlanta
|Sat
|Tylisha
|8
Find what you want!
Search Atlanta Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC