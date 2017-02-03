For One Iranian-American Family, Trav...

For One Iranian-American Family, Travel Ban Hits Hard

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: Wall Street Journal

Zoya Fahimzadeh, a 36-year-old mental-health counselor, is breathing through a tube in her neck in a hospital bed in Atlanta. Ms. Fahimzadeh, who is Iranian, suffered a stroke and a brain hemorrhage on Christmas day, five days after giving birth to her second child.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Wall Street Journal.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Atlanta Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Thousands of demonstrators protest Trump in Atl... 5 hr berklee 923
Trump's Wall Plans Leaked 7 hr Jones 11
HIP HIP HOORAY YIPPY YI YAY! The PATRIOTS WON!... 7 hr Roger 3
News The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10) 7 hr TAAM 20,811
Knee Down ? 7 hr Falcon Fan 1
Riiiizzzeeee Up ATL. Rize up. LOL. 8 hr Atlants loses again 1
Are ya still riding up? LOL. 8 hr Atlants loses again 1
Dating Dealbreakers in a Single Atlanta Sat Tylisha 8
See all Atlanta Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Atlanta Forum Now

Atlanta Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Atlanta Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Super Bowl
  2. North Korea
  3. Iran
  4. American Idol
  5. NASA
  1. Gunman
  2. China
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Pakistan
  5. Mexico
 

Atlanta, GA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 31,205 • Total comments across all topics: 278,598,183

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC